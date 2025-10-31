“Largest” shore power facility installed on River Thames

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
October 31, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK’s builder and operator of renewable and shore power systems Net Zero Marine (NZM), in collaboration with towage services provider Svitzer, has installed “the largest shore power facility” on the River Thames.

Courtesy of Net Zero Marine

The installation of the 0.55 MW shore power system at Denton Wharf was completed on October 21, representing “a significant achievement” in green energy transition for NZM and Svitzer, as the new facility is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by over 280,000 kg annually.

At the same time, the project is described as one of the largest, non-subsidized shore power installations in the UK.

The facility will supply zero-emission power to the Svitzer tug fleet operating from the wharf using a 100% renewable tariff from TotalEnergies, directly supporting the DfT Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy (2025).

Courtesy of Net Zero Marine

Miles Cole, Head of Origination, Net Zero Marine Limited (NZM), commented: “NZM are focused on improving air quality in the UK maritime sector. We are very proud to be part of this project, and our ambition is to roll out many more of these projects over the coming years.”

Michael Paterson, Managing Director of Svitzer, UK, Svitzer, added: “At Svitzer, we’ve set ambitious yet achievable targets to decarbonise our global operations together with our customers and the communities we are part of. This is another important step in becoming net zero by 2040.”

This installation on the River Thames is part of NZM and Svitzer’s larger shared vision to deliver shore power and charging infrastructure.

To this end, Svitzer welcomed the first of its electric tug fleet in 2025, which is projected to cut CO2 emissions by 600-900 tons, compared to an existing tug.

