Largest US-built LNG bunker barge to feature TGE Marine’s cargo handling system

June 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German engineering contractor TGE Marine has secured a contract with the US-based Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to design and supply a cargo handling system for a 12,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering barge.

Courtesy of TGE Marine

Under the contract, TGE Marine will design and supply the cargo handling system including two 6,000 cbm Bi-Lobe type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C.

As explained, the cargo handling system will enable the barge to load LNG from a supply terminal and transfer the LNG to the clients’ vessels using a ship-to-ship transfer system.

During transit, the cargo can be kept in its liquid state at ambient pressure through the use of a chiller unit.

The barge is being constructed for the Florida-based marine solutions, transportation and logistics company Crowley and will be operated under a long-term charter with energy major Shell.

The construction of what is described as the largest US-built LNG bunkering barge began at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on 6 January 2022.

The shipyard is expected to complete the construction of the 126.7-metre-long barge in late 2023 and the vessel will start operations along the US East Coast in 2024.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Fincantieri starts building largest LNG bunker barge in US Posted: 4 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: