Cable-lay equipment ordered for new Nexans vessel

December 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian company Remacut, part of NOV, has won a contract with Nexans to deliver the cable-lay equipment for the company’s new cable-lay vessel (CLV).

Source: Nexans

Building on its predecessor, the CLV Nexans Aurora, the newly constructed vessel will incorporate a 3,500-ton underdeck carousel to complement the 10,000-ton concentric carousel on deck.

Tensioners and a capstan, forming the dual PRT & SBD firing lines, are strategically positioned within the dedicated cable-lay hangar of the vessel to serve the carousels, NOV said.

According to the company, Remacut offers one of the most advanced integrated cable-lay systems, featuring automated line control equipment capable of performing synchronized bundled-lay operations.

“We are extremely pleased to be Nexans’ selected partner for the new cable lay vessel. By working closely with Nexans, we gain access to invaluable insights, industry best practices, and cutting-edge technologies, strengthening our position as a reliable and innovative cable lay system provider,” said Paolo Portonero, Managing Director at Remacut.

“We look forward to a strong partnership with Remacut, where the cable-laying equipment designs from Nexans Aurora will be developed further for the new CLV,” said Marco Bregman, Director of Installation and Services at Nexans.

Earlier this year, Nexans placed an order with Ulstein Verft for the construction of the new cable-laying vessel, said to be an updated version of the Nexans Aurora.

The DP3 vessel will be able to carry out the transport and laying of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles as well as recovery and repair.

Palfinger has been hired to provide a comprehensive equipment package for the vessel.