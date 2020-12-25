Leask Marine wraps up London Array task
The Orkney-headquartered Leask Marine has completed infrastructure project work at the London Array offshore wind farm in the UK.
The work included diver supported cable cleaning and bend stiffener installation.
It was carried out by the MV C-Odyssey and crew together with a Leask Marine commercial dive team.
London Array comprises 175 Siemens SWT-3.6 turbines installed over 20 kilometers off the Kent coast on the outskirts of the Thames Estuary.
The 630 MW offshore wind farm began producing power in 2012 and was fully commissioned in 2013.
It is a joint venture of RWE which holds a 30% share, Ørsted and global investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec each holding a 25% share and Masdar with 20%.
