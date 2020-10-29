October 29, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

As a powerful partner of the maritime industry, Liebherr Components offers ideal solutions for a wide range of requirements. Components by Liebherr are specifically designed and produced for use in maritime onshore and offshore applications.

For many years, gearboxes, winches and slewing bearings have been successfully used in dredgers, offshore winches, ships, offshore and container cranes as well as in propulsion systems.