Liquid Wind applies for environmental permit for third eFuel plant in Sweden

December 22, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish electrofuel (eFuel) developer Liquid Wind has submitted an environmental permit application for the company’s third commercial-scale green electrofuel facility, FlagshipTHREE, at the Land and Environment Court in Umeå, Sweden.

Dåva cogeneration plant, Umeå Energi; Photographer: Johan Gunséus; Courtesy of Liquid Wind

According to Liquid Wind, once operational, FlagshipTHREE, located in Umeå, north-east of Sweden. will contribute to a 271,000-ton reduction of CO2 emissions annually. Its construction is planned to start in 2024 and the facility is expected to be operational in 2027. The planned production capacity is estimated at 130,000 tons of green electrofuel per year.

FlagshipTHREE will be built in cooperation with Swedish Umeå Energi and will be connected to Umeå Energi’s cogeneration plant Dåvaverket, Liquid Wind noted, adding that the facility will capture biogenic CO2 from the Dåva plant and combine it with green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity from newly established or future renewable electricity sources and water to generate green electrofuel, eMethanol.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind, said: “The application for the environmental permit clearly shows Liquid Wind’s commitment to a world without dependency on fossil fuels and solidifies our position as a major player in the eFuel value chain.”

“Electrofuels are crucial for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries such as shipping which consumes 300 million tons of fossil fuels annually. By transitioning to electrofuels, we can reduce carbon emissions by over 90%. By committing to Umeå as a site location, we also help create green jobs in the region, both direct and indirect.”

To remind, Liquid Wind’s first electrofuel project, FlagshipONE, is Europe’s first commercial-scale green electrofuel facility with a final investment decision (FID) in place. It was acquired by Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted in December 2022.

The second facility, FlagshipTWO, is being developed in cooperation with energy services provider Sundsvall Energi. Swedish-Finnish company AFRY provided basic engineering for the balance of this plant.

In October 2023, AFRY was also selected as an engineering partner in advancing the development of FlagshipTHREE. AFRY’s assignment has already started and is expected to be completed in 2024.