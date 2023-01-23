Liquid Wind to set up third electrofuel facility for maritime sector

January 23, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish green electrofuel developer Liquid Wind has revealed its plan to establish the country’s third electrofuel facility for the maritime sector, following similar FlahshipONE and FlagshipTWO projects.

For this purpose, Liquid Wind, in partnership with Umeå Energi, carried out a feasibility study which confirmed that there are excellent conditions for establishing the third electrofuel plant at the Dåva cogeneration plant in Umeå.

Dåva cogeneration plant, Umeå Energi.(Courtesy of Liquid Wind/Photo by Johan Gunséus)

The facility is expected to produce 100,000 tons of green electrofuel for the maritime industry per year and capture 230,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. This is equivalent to a 40% reduction in Umeå’s total carbon dioxide emissions.

In parallel, Umeå Energi is also investigating the possibility to capture the Dåva cogeneration plant’s fossil carbon dioxide emissions for long-term storage in the bedrock.

According to Liquid Wind, all documents required for an investment decision are planned to be ready in 2024, with an expected production start in 2026.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Umeå Energi and their future-oriented vision which results in the possibility to jointly establish the first electrofuel facility in Region Västerbotten. The Dåva facility will follow the Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall facilities already being developed in Västernorrland”, said Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

“The transition to electrofuels in the maritime sector which uses 300 million tons of fossil fuels every year is very urgent. With electrofuel replacing today’s fossil fuels, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by over 90%.”

Liquid Wind’s first electrofuel project FlagshipONE in Örnsköldsvik was acquired by Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted in December 2022. It is Europe’s first commercial-scale green electrofuel facility with a final investment decision (FID) in place.

The second plant, FlagshipTWO, is being developed in cooperation with energy services provider Sundsvall Energi. In order to establish this 100,000-ton electrofuel facility, Liquid Wind recently contracted Swedish-Finnish AFRY to provide basic engineering for the balance of the plant.

Production at the facility in Sundsvall is planned to start at the end of 2025.

FlagshipONE and FlagshipTWO are expected to together produce over 150,000 tons of green electrofuel per year and reduce the annual CO2 emissions from international shipping by 200,000 tons.