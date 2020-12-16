Lloyd’s Register awards AiP to Hyundai for 30,000 cbm LNG carrier

December 16, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle to a Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for 30,000 cbm LNG carrier a prismatic with IMO type B tank.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) said that the approval in principle was a result of a joint development project between the two parties launched in January 2020.

As part of the joint development project, Hyundai produced the design of the 30,000 cbm LNG carrier with an IMO type B tank.

LR’s role was to review the suitability and risks of the design which involved a structural design assessment and fatigue design assessment.

This included a crack propagation analysis and a design review under the latest applicable LR Class Rules and Guidance and IMO regulations, which resulted in the approval.

Young–Joon Nam, managing director of Hyundai Mipo’s design division, said: “Based on LR’s certification, we will continue to respond to the strengthening of environmental regulations by the IMO, while also pioneering this new LNG carrier design.

“Through this approval, we have developed an innovative technology that applies to an IMO type B cargo tank, which offers high space utilisation to the 30,000 cbm LNG carrier.

“Our design is also expected to gain a competitive edge in terms of its scalable applicability towards the various mid-sized LNG carrier market”.

Young-Doo Kim, LR northeast Asia technical support office manager, added: “With the maritime industry focused on ensuring safety and efficiency, it’s important we look at alternatives such as the IMO type B tank, which not only helps shipowners and operators optimise space onboard but also supports the industry’s wider emissions ambition”.