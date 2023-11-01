LNG bunker vessel Alice Cosulich on its way to Europe

November 1, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich’s inaugural LNG bunker vessel, Alice Cosulich, has set sail from Qidong, China, towards Europe.

Courtesy of Fratelli Cosulich

The 8,200 m3 ship embarked on its journey on Friday, October 27, 2023, Fratelli Cosulich revealed, adding that in Europe, the vessel will play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for LNG as bunker fuel.

Alice Cosulich has a total length of 113 m, a molded width of 20 m, a molded depth of 13.5 m, a design draft of 6.35 m and a load capacity of about 5,300 tons.

It will sail under the Italian flag and will be fitted with Wartsila’s dual fuel technology, which is used in many marine propulsion and power production systems.

The vessel has been chartered to Titan Clean Fuels for a multi-year period.

To remind, Fratelli Cosulich launched and christened Alice at China’s CIMC SOE shipyard at the beginning of 2023, and in October 2023, CIMC SOE held a delivery signing ceremony for the ship.

READ MORE

In regard to other Fratelli Cosulich’s endeavours, currently, the Italian shipowner is awaiting the arrival of Alice Cosulich’s sister vessel, Paolina Cosulich, scheduled for delivery by January 2024.