LNG-powered Containerships Borealis joins CMA CGM

February 15, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Containerships, an Intra-European carrier and a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, recently took delivery of its fifth new containership powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Containerships Borealis.

Built at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China, the 1,400 TEU short-sea vessel is the first of two units to enter commercial operations in Europe in 2021, according to CMA CGM.

A few days ago, the Containership Borealis started its maiden voyage from China to northern Europe where it will be operated on the routes between the Baltic States and western Europe.

The newbuild will join its sister ships Containerships Aurora, Containerships Nord, Containerships Polar and Containerships Arctic.

The Handy container vessels feature a length of 170 meters and a width of 27 meters. They are suited for the navigational and climatic challenges of the operational area in Northern Europe and the Baltics.

CMA CGM Group now operates ten LNG-powered containerships and will have a fleet of 26 containerships of various sizes by 2022.

The LNG technology is one of the first steps the CMA CGM Group is taking to meet its target of being carbon-neutral by 2050. At the same time, in line with the CMA CGM’s long-term strategy, the company is stepping up efforts to expand its logistics footprint.

CMA CGM creates Air Cargo division, buys four freighter aircraft

On 12 February, CMA CGM unveiled a decision to create a specialised air freight division, CMA CGM Air Cargo.

The move into air freight is said to strengthen the group’s transport and logistics business.

To support its expansion, the CMA CGM Group is buying four 60-tonne-payload Airbus A330-200F freighter aircraft, which came into service between 2014 and 2016. With a range of 4,000 nautical miles, they will connect Europe with the rest of the world. The CMA CGM Group will entrust the operation of its freighter fleet to a European airline.

“This expansion into air freight is a new milestone in the group’s strategic development, with the aim of providing group customers with a complementary range of services covering both shipping and logistics,” CMA CGM explained.