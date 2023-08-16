LNG-powered Silver Nova embarks on maiden voyage through Adriatic
LNG-fueled cruise ship Silver Nova, the first in the future line of Nova class ships for Monaco-based Silversea Cruises, has started its maiden voyage.
The ship started its maiden voyage on 14 August, departing Venice, Italy, and will sail on a seven-day roundtrip through the Adriatic. It will call in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor in Montenegro.
Following the maiden voyage, Silver Nova will spend the summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On 4 January 2024, it will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America.
This 54,700-ton LNG-fueled cruise ship was built and delivered by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft.
The ship is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries. The new hybrid technology will also allow it to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per double suite when compared to its previous class of ships.
Silver Nova will use LNG as its main fuel and feature a hydrodynamic ship design.
Its sister ship, Silver Ray, is scheduled to launch in summer 2024.
