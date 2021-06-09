LNG-powered tanker Fure Viten ready for maiden voyage

June 9, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Fure Viten, Swedish shipowner Furetank’s LNG-powered tanker, will soon start its maiden voyage from China shipyard to Europe.

Courtesy of Furetank

Fure Viten is a 17,999 deadweight tonnage LNG-powered tanker, launched by the China Merchants Jinling in December 2020.

It is the eighth sister vessel in the duel fueled Vinga series and the fourth in Furetank’s fleet developed together with FKAB Marine Design to the latest design with minimal environmental impact.

The vessels of the series feature a cargo volume of 20,200 cubic metres. They are built for Ice class 1A and are categorised as dual-fuel, with LNG as their main fuel.

The eight tankers were ordered by Sweden’s Gothia Tanker Alliance. The other vessel owners alongside Furetank are Alvtank and Thun Tankers.

Furetank says the vessel is ready to depart the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, a city in China’s Jiangsu province, for its first trip to Europe.

The shipowner will report along the entire journey to Europe on its social media channels through a diary of photos, films and text updates.