LNG-powered tanker Liselotte Essberger named in Hamburg

December 8, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

E&S Tankers, a Germany-based joint venture between shipping companies Essberger Tankers and Stolt Tankers, has christened the first of four new LNG-powered parcel chemical tankers.

NOW GmbH

The 6,600 dwt Liselotte Essberger was named during its first visit to Hamburg on December 6, 2023. The ceremony was held at the Altona cruise terminal in the Port of Hamburg.

“With the shattering of the champagne bottle, we opened a new chapter of success, growth and environmental responsibility. Equipped with dual-fuel engine, we were proud to introduce Liselotte as the initiator of more sustainable shipping,” John T. Essberger said on social media.

The Portugal-flagged newbuilding was ordered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng in 2021. It was delivered to the company in August 2023.

The first voyage after commissioning was from the port of loading in northern China via Singapore, the Suez Canal through the Mediterranean northwards to Hamina in Finland, and finally to Hamburg.

The ship travelled the majority of its maiden voyage in LNG mode.

Construction of the ship was supported by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport with funding totaling €1.58 million to partially offset the additional costs for the ship’s LNG propulsion as part of the implementation of the German government’s Mobility and Fuels Strategy. The funding program is being coordinated by NOW GmbH.

The newbuild vessel is an ice-going (1A) chemical tanker with 16 stainless steel tanks. Crewed by 15 people, it has a length of 116.6 meters, a width of 18 meters, and a draught of 9.2 meters.

The main propulsion system is a MAN dual fuel type 6L35/44 engine with 3,180 kW/4,325 hp at 750 rpm, which can be fueled with marine gas oil (diesel) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) as required. This engine complies with the high Tier III environmental quality standard and is designed for a cruising speed of 12.5 knots.