E&S Tankers welcomes into the fleet 1st of four LNG-fueled chemical tankers

August 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

German shipping company E&S Tankers has taken delivery of the first of four of its 6,600 dwt duplex, stainless steel LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers Liselotte Esseberger.

“So pleased to take delivery of our first newbuilding, Liselotte Essberger, and rest assure that she is the first of many new vessels entering E&S Tankers as we are fully committed to our customers,” said Jan Eghoej, Managing Director of E&S Tankers.

“Having presented a long term strategic fleet planning to our Owners and Board we now have a clear plan on how to remain a large and trusted partner for our valued customers.”

The FS Ice Class 1A ship was built by Yangfang shipyard in China, and is fitted with a dual-fuel engine capable of running on LNG and conventional fuel. The ship has a 7,500 cbm carrying capacity and 16 cargo tanks.

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions was contracted to deliver integrated HyProp ECO propulsion solutions for the vessels.

Liselotte Essberger was launched on 6 April as the first out of four newbuildings ordered by John T. Essberger Group at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng Co. Ltd in 2021.

The new vessels will be optimized in terms of hull design and equipment, resulting in a significantly improved energy efficiency of at least 30% and the ability to use shore power connections during cargo operations, according to the company.

Under the contract, the company has options for an additional four vessels.

Data from VesselsValue shows, that two more vessels from the series are slated for delivery in 2023, with the final tanker from the batch following suit in 2024.

E&S Tankers, a joint venture of Essberger Tankers and Stolt Tankers, operates a fleet of 44 parcel tankers all of them with stainless steel cargo tanks and the majority having the Finnish / Swedish 1A, DNV GL 3 class.