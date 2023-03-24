LNG ship owners to equip vessels with GTT’s Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution

March 24, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT has secured contracts with two undisclosed European LNG ship owners to equip a total of three vessels with its predictive maintenance solution, the Sloshing Virtual Sensor.

Courtesy of GTT

According to GTT, this digital technology is dedicated to the assessment of sloshing activity in order to extend the cargo tank entry period.

GTT explained that the technology uses the tank digital twin, designed by GTT, and the vessel’s real-time operational data to monitor the evolution of critical tank integrity parameters, and added that, combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the ship owners and the charterers are able to optimise the tank maintenance while complying with strict safety standards, improving operational flexibility, and making significant cost savings.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “These contracts represent the commercial validation of the value that our customers see in the Sloshing Virtual Sensor. We are convinced that this technology will become an industry standard.”

Earlier this year, GTT received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for this technology.