LOC Korea secures subsea cable contract for solar project

November 19, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

LOC Korea, a subsidiary of LOC Group, has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty surveyor (MWS) services for the subsea cable installation on the JANGGAM solar project.

Illustration (Courtesy of LOC Group)

LOC Korea has been hired by solar industry company Topsun to provide MWS services for the 154 kilovolt XLPE 3C 800 sq. mm subsea cable transhipment, laying and shorepull operations.

The project entails the installation of one 400MW photovoltaic panel systems, that will be fitted on evaporated salt ponds on the islands of Shinan Province, Jeollanam-Do, and lined to the mainland Korea substation via the two subsea cables.

The subsea installation is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, with plans for completion set for the first quarter of 2021, according to LOC Korea.

Zhoongkeun Kim, country manager at LOC Korea, said: “This contract confirms LOC Korea’s recognised reputation as a leading provider of MWS services for subsea cable installation, following a good year of similar contract wins, including with LS Cables & Systems. This also marks an exciting step for the wider LOC Renewables team as it continues to develop a presence and broaden its technical expertise in the solar energy market, marking the support LOC offers in the fixed and floating solar arena”.

LOC Group is an international marine and engineering consulting firm whose core business addresses shipping, oil and gas, and renewables sectors.