Logan completes space-saving CT reeler project for OneSubsea

August 9, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Logan Industries, a designer, manufacturer, field service and repair company, has delivered a space-saving coiled tubing (CT) reeler suite for OneSubsea, designed to maximize profitability.

As explained, Logan’s CT reelers are coiled tubing winches, where the reelers provide full torque control for the tubing without the need for a standard injector head.

This reduces space required compared to standard tubing reeler/injection head combination and allows for a larger fluid storage footprint on deck.

Courtesy of Logan

When the equipment required to handle CT has a small footprint, more deck space can be dedicated to hauling fluid, which increases profitability for the operator, Logan said.

According to Logan, this is the first unit which was delivered with a removable drum, which means the unit footprint can remain static on the vessel while the drums can be taken to a shore base for unspooling and respooling.

CT was provided on the drum, with live swivel and isolation valves on the unit. The suite of equipment included a spare drum, adapter to allow it to fit into most tubing service spoolers at the tubing manufacturer’s facilities, transport basket and lifting set along with the reeler, HPU, control stand and interconnect lines.

The company also provided a purpose-built overboarding platform with a translating / clamshell to accommodate OneSubsea’s end connection philosophy.

“We placed a work deck, dimple connector, test tool, controls and safeguards on this overboarding platform to give the crew plenty of access to the volume of space under the overboarding point. The overboarding platform also provided a reeler deck loading spreader effect on the vessel’s deck”, said Dean Carey, technical director at Logan.

“We believe this is truly the next evolution in coiled tubing deployment offshore and provides significantly more convenience for our customers. This is one of the most comprehensive reeler equipment suites Logan has had the pleasure to provide, and we expect it to remain in service for quite some time.”