LR awards first approval for ammonia two-stroke engine to WinGD

September 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Swiss marine power company WinGD has received the first-ever approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its two-stroke engines fueled with ammonia.

Courtesy of WinGD

According to WinGD, LR’s approval for the X-DF-A dual-fuel range will give shipowners assurance they need to realize vessels using ammonia-fueled main engines for the first time.

As part of the AiP process, Lloyd’s Register considered the engine safety concept, risk assessments, and preliminary engine and fuel supply system design, as well as confirming the compatibility of materials with ammonia fuel, confirming that the design is technically ready to satisfy future regulatory requirements with no major obstacles, WinGD said.

The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF‑A, will be available for delivery from Q4 2024 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.

The company added it will extend the X‑DF‑A platform to a 72-bore variant in 2025 followed by other engine sizes in 2026 according to market needs, accommodating a wide range of vessel types from small tankers and car carriers to very large tankers.

The engines operate according to the diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, have the same rating field as WinGD’s existing diesel engines, and will be available with the same cylinder configurations.

WinGD CEO Dominik Schneiter commented on the approval: “Time is of the essence as shipping looks to clean power solutions. This approval shows the industry that WinGD is leading the way in bringing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet. With the support of expert partners including Lloyd’s Register, these technologies will be available long before emission targets require them, giving operators vital space to plan and gain experience.”

Lloyd’s Register CEO Nick Brown added: “The maritime industry needs to trust that new technologies can be deployed safely as it continues to evaluate multiple transition pathways. This AiP will give first movers confidence that, subject to subsequent care in design, build, integration and operation, this ammonia two-stroke engine can help meet that demand. LR is delighted to have worked with WinGD on this groundbreaking development.”

It worth noting that WinGD has in place two agreements, one with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and one with KSS Line, for cooperation on the installation of its X-DF-A dual-fuel ammonia engines on forthcoming newbuild vessels.