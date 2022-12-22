LR grants type approval for Datum’s SHaPoLi EEXI tech

December 22, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society Lloyd’s Register has awarded marine engineering company Datum Electronics type approval for its EEXI shaft power limitation (SHaPoLi) solution, a new technology designed to help shipowners comply with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of all ships by 40% by 2030.

The type approval process is a mandatory requirement for voyage and safety critical apparatus installed on any classified vessel.

Credit: Lloyd’s Register

The certification directly supports these marine decarbonisation initiatives, as outlined in the MARPOL Annex VI (MEPC .335(76) and IACS Recommendation No. 17.

“Our team at Datum have worked extremely hard to develop the most comprehensive and least intrusive EEXI SHaPoLi solution available on the market today. This is the first SHaPoLi system to be type approved in the UK and from one of the most trusted marine classification societies in the world, in Lloyd’s Register. This puts our solution on the main stage for vessel owners worldwide,” Datum Electronics Managing Director James Lees said.

“We are pleased to issue Type Approval to Datum Electronics for its EEXI SHaPoLi solution, which provides a valuable tool for ship owners and operators looking to increase efficiency and reduce emissions in line with EEXI goals as the industry tackles the maritime energy transition,” Max Wu, Statutory MARPOL Team Lead, Lloyd’s Register added.

“From project application and document review to feedback, type testing and factory production quality assessment, LR has worked closely with Datum to ensure that this crucial project was certified both comprehensively and in good time.”

The IMO failed to adopt a concrete shipping decarbonisation target for shipping following the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 79) meeting held last week.

The support from the member countries for eliminating the industry’s emissions by 2050 and for setting interim targets to achieve this goal is increasing with 10 members still opposing the target against 24 in the June meeting.

A clear majority of IMO member states (32 countries) are in favour of setting a zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050.