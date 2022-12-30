MacGregor to supply RoRo equipment for K Line’s LNG-powered newbuilds

December 30, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) to be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding for K Line in Japan.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 third-quarter order intake. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner in the first quarter of 2025 and the second in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s scope of supply consists of design, supply, and installation assistance for a stern ramp, a side ramp, three sets of movable ramps, a ramp cover and a mobile deck lifter for each vessel.

“MacGregor has a long-lasting and good relationship with Shin Kurushima that we are very proud of. Our close cooperation will help smoothly advance the design work and eventually the on-time delivery of the equipment,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

Last year, the Japanese shipping major ordered eight LNG-fuelled car carriers, following up on the delivery of its first LNG-powered car carrier Century Highway Green.

Two 7,000 CEU vessels are being built by shipbuilding companies Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard respectively.

They are slated for delivery between 2023 and 2025.

K Line expects that through the use of LNG as a fuel rather than the conventional one and with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), the units will emit less harmful emissions.