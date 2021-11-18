A dozen Wan Hai boxships to get MacGregor hatch covers

November 18, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Marine cargo flow solutions provider MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a hatch cover order for twelve 3,055 TEU containerships.

Wan Hai containership. Image by MacGregor

Ordered in June this year, the vessels will be built by Japan Marine United’s (JMU) joint venture with Imabari Shipbuilding, Nihon Shipyard, for Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Wan Hai Lines orders 12 boxships Posted: 4 months ago

The newbuilds are scheduled to start delivery in late July 2023.

According to MacGregor, scope of supply includes design & key components, fabrication and delivery of hatch covers to JMU. Deliveries are planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022 and be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

The new containerships are part of Wan Hai Lines’ wider fleet renewal plan to meet growing market demand and increase efficiency. At present, Wan Hai Lines is the world’s 10th largest container liner company with a total fleet capacity of 424,000 TEU.

”We have been collaborating with JMU for many years on bulk and container segments and we are very pleased to deliver hatch covers to the new containerships that will be built by JMU, and continue to support Wan Hai Lines in this long series which now comprises 32 vessels in total,” Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor, commented.