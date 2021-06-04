Maersk rolls out new digital tool to track CO2 emissions

June 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish integrated logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk has launched a new digital dashboard that aims to provide end-to-end carbon footprint visibility across all transport modes and carriers.

As disclosed, the new Emissions Dashboard is an analytical data tool set to provide carbon footprint measurements from the entire supply chain, giving a detailed emissions’ overview whether the products are transported via truck, train, plane, or vessel.

Courtesy of A.P Moller-Maersk

Designed as a one-stop shop, the Emissions Dashboard conforms to the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) methodology to calculate emissions.

The tool uses software from EcoTransIT World, which is accredited by Smart Freight Centre for conformance to the GLEC standard.

It also handles emissions data from all carriers involved in the end-to-end supply chain – not only emissions data from Maersk.

Courtesy of A.P Moller-Maersk

Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk, commented: “An increasing share of our customers are setting ambitious sustainability goals, making emissions visibility critical in order to document performance towards these targets. The Emissions Dashboard will ensure full visibility for our customers to leverage on their journeys towards decarbonised supply chains.“

The companies will be allowed to reveal emissions information to the public covering all their container flows.

At the same time, the data creates a solid basis for logistics emissions reporting which can be used in corporate sustainability reports.

Maersk said that the Emissions Dashboard has been tested by 10 key customers who have “provided valuable and positive feedback” and it is now available to all larger customers.

Last year, the company launched Maersk Flow, a digital platform that aims to assist small and medium-sized companies to manage and simplify their supply chains.

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago Maersk unveils a digital supply chain management platform Posted: 10 months ago

Maersk said that the solution will increase transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensure that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned.

It also aims to reduce manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need.