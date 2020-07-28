Maersk unveils a digital supply chain management platform

July 28, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Maersk is launching a digital platform that aims to assist small and medium-sized companies to manage and simplify their supply chains.

The platform will strengthen the company’s position as a global integrator of container logistics, Maersk said.

Every day thousands of products are moving through the supply chain, on multiple carriers, coming from and reaching many supply chain partners and customers.

And for many of these companies this complexity is managed fully manually via spreadsheets, emails, and phone calls, which despite lots of hard work leads to reduced visibility and control – and ultimately higher costs or lost sales.

“We are very excited to release Maersk Flow, which will give these customers a digital supply chain management tool that is designed specifically for their needs.

“Maersk Flow will allow our customers to significantly improve their supply chain performance with less time and effort. This lets them focus more resources on their core business and achieve happier customers and higher sales growth,“ says Martin Holme Global Head of SCM & E-commerce Logistic, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Maersk said that the solution will increase transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensure that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned.

It also aims to reduce manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need.

The coronavirus pandemic has been described by many industry bodies as a catalyst for the shipping industry’s digitalization, as social distancing and travel restrictions increase the need for automation of operations.

Hence, there has been a greater uptake of digitalization within the sector as a means of boosting efficiency of operations while adhering to safety and health measures imposed by governments and health authorities.

However, with the greater reliance on technology, the need to protect these systems and software from cyber-attacks and hacks has increased exponentially as well.