Maersk Supply Service sells three laid-up vessels for scrap

May 10, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Denmark-headquartered Maersk Supply Service, a provider of offshore marine services and integrated solutions for the energy sector, has arranged to recycle three of its vessels at a yard in Grenaa, as part of its strategy to optimise its fleet portfolio due to a lack of redeployment opportunities for older vessels.

Maersk Supply Service revealed on Monday that it has decided to recycle three of its older vessels that have been laid up in Fredericia, Denmark. These three vessels are Maersk Helper, Maersk Attender, and Maersk Winner.

Commenting on the sale, Mark Handin, Maersk Supply Service COO, elaborated: “Maersk Supply Service regularly evaluates its fleet composition and the future deployment of our fleet. As we look to prioritise capital allocation, we see many more attractive investment opportunities, which better deserve our focus.

“Based on this, we have concluded that recycling these three assets is the best outcome. In so doing, we continue to take active steps towards right-sizing the supply side of the market, which the OSV industry needs for a sustainable recovery.”

Maersk Helper is a multi-purpose anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel designed for a variety of roles, including deepwater, anchor handling and mooring operations, towing of rigs, subsea and ROV support work, as well as general supply and cargo support operations. The 2022-built DP2 vessel with an 80-meter length overall (LOA) can accommodate 26 people and has a carrying capacity of 2600 t DWT.

Maersk Attender is a flexible subsea support vessel (SSV) designed for a wide variety of roles such as subsea infrastructure deployment and recovery, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services, and well intervention work scopes. The 2000-built DP2 SSV with a carrying capacity of 3740 t DWT can accommodate 86 people and has a length overall of 90.3 metres.

Maersk Winner is also a DP2 SSV, which can accommodate 86 people. The vessel with a 90.3-metre LOA was built in 2003 and has a carrying capacity of 3842 t DWT.

The company explained that these three vessels will be towed to Fornæs yard in Grenaa for recycling and, once this sale has been completed, Maersk Supply Service will have 38 vessels in its fleet.