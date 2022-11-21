Magseis appointed for North Sea CCS job

November 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has secured a contract to carry out data acquisition for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) monitoring project in the North Sea.

The contract was awarded to the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Magseis Renewables.

Data acquisition is set to commence by the end of this year and will see the utilization of Magseis’ MASS III ocean bottom nodes (OBN) and modular source technology.

The Norwegian company did not reveal any other details about the client or workscope.

“We are pleased to secure this CCS data acquisition contract. In collaboration with our customer, we look forward to demonstrate and validate an innovative and cost-effective technique for CCS monitoring using our ocean bottom nodes and source technology,” said Magseis’ Renewables Director, Tone Holm-Trudeng.

Last month, Magseis Fairfield signed a global cooperation agreement with Fugro to work on project opportunities including wide area 3D ultra high-resolution surveys (3D UHR) for the CCS, as well as offshore renewables markets.

The Norwegian company recently completed a high-resolution 3D seismic data acquisition offshore Norway over a CCS area.