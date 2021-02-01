Magseis Fairfield wins 4D OBN survey in Norwegian North Sea

February 1, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has won a 4D ocean bottom node monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea for an undisclosed E&P company.

The survey should commence late in the first quarter 2021 and last for approximately 1 month.

Magseis Fairfield CEO, Carel Hooijkaas, said:

“This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality 4D seismic data to maximize the potential in existing fields.”

Hooijkaas also noted that this contract demonstrates that the company’s offering remains in demand even in these challenging market conditions for the oil and gas industry.

Magseis Fairfield will re-mobilize the Z700 crew for this project.