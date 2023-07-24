‘Major’ contract for CRP Subsea in Brazil’s deep waters

July 24, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

England-based CRP Subsea, part of AIS, has secured a contract with an “energy technology company” for the supply of distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) for a deepwater oil field offshore Brazil.

Under the contract described as “major”, CRP Subsea will deliver 333 DBMs which will be used on three flexible production risers that carry oil from the subsea facilities to the floatation unit above at the project situated in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

Project engineering works have already commenced, with final delivery expected later this year. The solutions will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s facility in the North West of England.

According to the company, by maintaining a carefully engineered lazy wave configuration, the DBMs will reduce the top tension exerted on the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. A high-capacity compliant internal clamp will be employed, designed to provide a controlled uniform circumferential clamping pressure, expected to maintain the DBMs position and eliminate the risk of pipeline damage, thus prolonging the lifetime of the field.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this significant project. Our market-leading internal clamp technology continues to be the preferred solution for minimising installation risk and ensuring reliable operation of deepwater flexible risers,” said James Harrison, Key Account Manager at CRP Subsea.

“The urgency of the delivery requirements associated with this contract highlights our customers confidence in our ability to deliver quality products on time. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations and the opportunity to contribute to more projects.”

AIS acquired CRP Subsea, formerly Trelleborg Offshore UK, at the end of 2022 as part of its growth strategy and with the aim of expanding its range of subsea offerings.

Speaking about other company-related news, CRP Subsea in April secured a contract to deliver cable protection services for an HVDC submarine cable project offshore United Arab Emirates in the Arabian Gulf.

Furthermore, the UK company the same month announced it had delivered dynamic bend stiffeners to Norway’s ECOnnect Energy that will be used for a jettyless LNG transfer system.