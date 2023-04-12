CRP Subsea delivers pipeline protection for jettyless LNG transfer system

April 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

England-based CRP Subsea has delivered dynamic bend stiffeners to Norway’s ECOnnect Energy that will be used for a jettyless LNG transfer system.

Source: CRP Subsea

ECOnnect Energy’s jettyless transfer system IQuay F-Class will be used to continuously transfer LNG gas from an offshore LNG production facility to a permanently moored floating storage unit (FSU).

CRP Subsea’s dynamic bend stiffeners will be used to protect the flexible pipes to and from the IQuay system.

The bend stiffeners, produced at CRP Subsea’s manufacturing facility in the North of England, will be installed when the IQuay F-Class is deployed later this year.

According to the company, this will provide additional stiffness and prevent the pipes from overbending at the termination points, resulting in increased operational uptime even in inclement weather.

“This award is recognition of our technical expertise and unrivalled track record of providing bend stiffeners to the oil & gas industry for over 40 years,” said Ben Stubbens, Sales Team Manager at CRP Subsea.

“It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering reliable customised solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. We are honoured to have the opportunity to work with such an innovative forward-thinking company and look forward to building a strong and long-lasting relationship.”

ECOnnect Energy in September 2022 announced it was fabricating two jettyless IQuay units for U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) fast LNG projects.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago CRP Subsea changes hands Posted: 4 months ago

Speaking about recent news coming from CRP Subsea, the England-based company reported earlier this month that it had secured a contract to deliver cable protection services for an HVDC submarine cable project offshore United Arab Emirates in the Arabian Gulf.