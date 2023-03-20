‘Major milestone’ in installation of Shetland HVDC Link

March 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT has completed the cable pull-in of the 320 kV HVDC power cable for SSEN Transmission’s Shetland High Voltage Direct-Current (HVDC) link in the North Sea.

NKT

Source: NKT

The pull-in operations were completed by the crew on board the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.

Once secured in the transition joint bay, the offshore cable will be jointed to the previously installed onshore HVDC cable which will then connect to SSEN Transmission’s Kergord HVDC converter station and AC substation.

“The installation of the subsea cable system is complex and requires significant planning to reach this point, and working with subsea cable experts NKT has enabled this process to take place reliably, safely and to the highest standard,” said John Scott, Director of Shetland HVDC Link Project at SSEN Transmission.

“The second cable campaign marks an exciting step in the project for SSEN Transmission and our contractors, and we look forward to the completion of this phase of the subsea cable campaign over the coming weeks.”

The Shetland HVDC Link includes the construction of a 260-kilometer subsea cable from Shetland to the GB mainland, linking Shetland to the national grid for the first time.

The £660 million project will enable 600 MW of renewable electricity generation to connect, including the 457 MW Viking Energy onshore wind farm.

The installation of the first 100 kilometers of subsea cable was completed at the end of 2022, with all onshore HVDC cables installed.

The project is on track to be completed by the summer of 2024.