Malin Marine and Well-Safe Solutions enter MSA

September 2, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Malin Marine has secured a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Well-Safe Solutions for the provision of engineering, naval architecture, shipping and fabrication services.

Well-Safe Solutions has recently set out its commitment to invest £200 million in bespoke assets in the next three years, with an innovative approach to meet the challenges and regulatory imperatives around decommissioning.

Ben Sharples, director, Malin Marine: “We have been working with Well-Safe for many months now, on a range of services focused on their Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning rig. The significant effort and activity through all levels within Malin, especially during this challenging period, has been excellent, as has the relationship we have built with Well-Safe and their partners in a relatively short window. We are delighted to be associated with such a progressive Tier 1 contractor.”

Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions: “The execution of this MSA with Malin Marine allows Well-Safe Solutions to progress works on the Dive Spread system and deliver our unique offering of a bespoke decommissioning service from a single asset to our clients.”