MAN ES: Dual-fuel methanol MAN 175D to be available by the end of 2026

November 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has revealed that a dual-fuel version of its MAN 175D high-speed engine, capable of operating on methanol, will be available by the end of 2026.

MAN ES stated that the 175DF-M will be optimized for diesel-mechanical and diesel-electric propulsion to achieve the largest methanol share and best efficiency for various applications and load profiles. The new variant, designated MAN 175DF-M, will be available both as newbuild and retrofit variants.

In fact, the engine has already been awarded the ‘fuel ready’ certificate by classification society DNV.

MAN Energy Solutions has used this experience to develop an optimized solution for its four-stroke engines, including successful single-cylinder testing. As such, the results of these efforts will fuel the upcoming development and validation of the dual-fuel port fuel injection (PFI) technology for its methanol-ready 175D engine.

“The MAN 175D has proven to be very competitive in terms of sustainability and efficiency with the lowest fuel consumption, lowest lube-oil consumption and longest overhaul times in its class, minimising its environmental footprint. In terms of future fuels, the next logical step, apart from being able to run on 100% bio-fuels, is to ensure methanol combustion,” Florian Keiler, Head of High Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“Based on numerous exchanges with customers, we came to the conclusion that the dual-fuel principle, reliability, efficiency, a high methanol share, competitive life-cycle costs and maximum achievable output were key requirements for the 175DF-M’s development.”

“Therefore, after conscientious investigation and consideration, we settled upon the PFI combustion technology as the most favourable. Fundamental combustion development will start in 2024, leading up to a first field-test of the methanol engine in 2026. The MAN 175DF-M engine will subsequently be ready for sales release at the end of 2026.”

MAN ES believes that PFI is the most advanced technology currently available. Its development targets the highest methanol share over a wide power range while achieving the highest cylinder output in its high-speed engine class. In particular, optimization for diesel-electric multi-engine plants will allow the operation of the engines at an optimal load point, achieving the highest methanol share.

As a result, when using biofuels, the MAN 175DF-M’s carbon footprint will be reduced to zero while retaining full fuel flexibility for operation anywhere in the world, the company concluded.