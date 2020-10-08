MAN gets type approval for retrofitting 32/40 engine to dual-fuel op

October 8, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Germany-based engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has announced the successful conclusion of the Type Approval Test (TAT) for its dual-fuel retrofit kit for its MAN 32/40 engine type.

As informed, the TAT took place at the company’s facility in Augsburg from September 15 to 18, 2020, with the participation three classification societies — DNV GL, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Image Courtesy: MAN Energy Solutions

Specifically, the TAT confirmed the suitability of the retrofit kit for converting the company’s MAN 32/40 engine into a dual-fuel unit – a so-called MAN 32/40R-DF type – that can now run on fossil and renewable, gaseous fuels, in addition to conventional fuel oil.

In a unique first, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TAT was primarily held online. Classification-society representatives followed proceedings remotely and only visited the testbed on the final day for component inspection and TAT certificate signing.

“This is another important milestone for the retrofit business at MAN Energy Solutions, offering our customers the possibility to convert their existing fleet to gas. The momentum towards cleaner and less carbon-intensive fuels is building and we are excited to play our part in developing appropriate solutions,” Bernd Siebert, Head of Engineering, After-Sales Marine – MAN Energy Solutions, commented.

According to MAN, it received numerous requests from clients to retrofit the MAN 32/40CD engines to gas/dual-fuel operation. These focus on a financially attractive and price-competitive solution that is quick to convert and highly fuel-flexible while maintaining the engine maximum-output.

With the successful TAT, the company has now developed a conversion-kit designed to operate primarily on gas – mainly boil-off gas. The new retrofit meets IMO Tier I emission limits and has been designed such that engine conversions can be carried out while dry-docking or sailing.