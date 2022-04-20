MAN ME-GI engines picked for CLdN’s new hybrid RoRos

April 20, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to supply four dual-fuel engines for two hybrid, 8,000 lane-meter, roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels.

The ships were ordered in February 2022 by Luxembourg-based shipping group CLdN from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).

Both 234-meter vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025.

The two newbuilds will have a hybrid propulsion system with each featuring two ME-GI engines (2 × 11 MW) along with MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) emissions system.

Both RoRo vessels will also be supplied with 2 × 6 MW electric propulsion motors that will enable the ships to maintain a service speed of 16 – 17 knots in full-electric mode, according to MAN ES.

Additionally, each RoRo will have 2 × 678 kWh batteries and while the vessels will still have emissions during in/out port manoeuvering, shore connection is provided and will offer zero emissions in port.

Furthermore, each engine will be equipped with a PTO, while the vessels’ respective shafts will come equipped with a clutch ready to deliver a PTH of 6 MW.

Compared to CLdN’s largest vessels currently in service, the new ships – the largest investment in the company’s history – will further reduce carbon intensity by 40% while being NOx Tier III-compliant.

“By investing in technologically advanced ships and terminals, we enable our customers to improve their carbon footprint and support them at the same time in making their supply chains more efficient and robust… Picking ME-GI engines for these vessels was a natural choice as they have become the industry standard for LNG-fuelled, low-speed prime movers due to their low methane-slip and high fuel-efficiency,” Gary Walker, COO Shipping, CLdN, said.

“ME-GI engines offer the industry’s lowest CO2 and methane-slip emissions for LNG-fuelled vessels. The engines’ green credentials also boost CLdN’s current status as among the greenest RoRo operators in the world, while pushing its ambition to further reduce its own carbon footprint,” Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, explained.

Apart from the ME-GI, MAN Energy Solutions has also developed a ME-LGI (liquid gas injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol.

Last year, the company won an order to supply “the world’s first, low-speed, dual-fuel engine to run on methanol within the container segment”. The order was placed for a 2,100-TEU container vessel ordered by Danish shipping giant Maersk.

The engine supplier has also announced the impending arrival of an ammonia-fuelled variant from 2024 onwards.

