MAN wins AiP for methanol-ready, four-stroke engine

March 13, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Germany-based engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Italian classification society RINA for its methanol-ready MAN L/V 32/44CR engine.

Image credit MAN Energy Solutions

The AiP covers an upgrade concept for the four-stroke engine for conversion to dual-fuel running on methanol, MAN said.

“This AiP is based on our recently published Methyl Alcohol Fuelled Ready notation. Methanol is a fuel with a lot of potential as a clean, carbon-neutral fuel and the industry is already showing concrete appreciation for it. The successful cooperation with MAN is a further step towards the availability of future-proof solutions for shipowners,” Patrizio Di Francesco, EMEA Special Projects Manager, RINA, said.

“This approval by RINA is significant as we move towards net zero. A major advantage of our four-stroke portfolio is its inherent retrofit potential, which enables us to provide shipowners with cost-effective solutions and flexibility regarding future fuels. In this latter respect, there is no doubt but that interest in methanol is growing and that it will have a prominent role to play within shipping,” Elvis Ettenhofer, Head of New Marine Solutions, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

Methanol is liquid at ambient temperatures and it is easy to handle aboard vessels when compared to gaseous fuels. Under combustion, methanol also emits fewer NO x emissions and no SO x nor soot emissions.

Finally, methanol is also much less hazardous to marine life compared with conventional marine fuels.

MAN Energy Solutions is also developing solutions for methanol, which can become carbon-neutral if synthesised with green hydrogen.

The AiP certificate permits the use of outer ship hulls as bunker tanks, thereby increasing fuel-storage capacity on-board.

The popularity of methanol as an alternative, clean fuel for the maritime industry is growing fast, with over 20 methanol-fuelled ships ordered in just the first three months of 2023.

MAN Energy System has won some of the major engine contracts for the newly ordered methanol-powered vessels, including HMM’s nine 9,000 TEU containerships.

The company is also providing methanol-powered engines for six 17,000 TEU containerships, eight 16,000TEU, and one feeder being built for Danish integrated logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI.

In addition, MAN expects to reach 100 figure for its two-stroke methanol dual-fuel engines on order and in service.