Margareth Øvrum joins TechnipFMC board

October 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

London-based TechnipFMC has appointed Margareth Øvrum, executive vice president of Equinor, Development and Production Brazil, to its board of directors, effective 1 October 2020.

Øvrum, 62, has over 38 years of experience at Norwegian energy company Equinor (formerly Statoil).

She will retire from Equinor as of 1 January 2021.

Øvrum has held a succession of leadership positions at Equinor, including president, Equinor Brazil, from 2018 to 2020; Executive vice president of Technology, Projects, and Drilling, from 2011 to 2018; Executive vice president of Technology and New Energy for Statoil Hydro.

Øvrum is also currently on the board of directors of FMC Corporation. She previously served on the boards of directors of Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, and Ratos. Øvrum also holds a Master of Science degree in Technical Physics from the Norwegian Technical University.

Doug Pferdehirt, chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated:

“Margareth’s extensive knowledge of projects, technology, health and safety, sustainability, and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities.

“Margareth will deeply complement our board of directors, strengthening the board’s range of aptitude and expertise.”

TechnipFMC said on Thursday it had won a ‘large’ subsea contract from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the proposed Payara project.

The company will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system.

The deal includes 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and also tie-in equipment.