MariApps to boost digitalization of KOTC vessels

December 6, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based digital technology company MariApps Marine Solutions has signed an agreement that will enhance the digitalization of Kuwait Oil Tankers’ Company (KOTC) fleet operations.

MariApps

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), owns and operates tankers used to transport refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), and crude oil. KOTC fleet currently encompasses 31 vessels.

Under the deal, MariApps is set to implement the smartPAL suite, which features over 25 modules to address every aspect of ship management and operations. MariApps will additionally implement digital logs, electronic oil record books, and smartOPS (for vessel performance monitoring) in addition to smartPAL.

To manage KOTC vessels in real-time, 24/7, MariApps will also assist KOTC in setting up a fleet monitoring center in Kuwait.

“We are happy to enter into this agreement with KOTC given the strictly conducted tender process. MariApps has gained over 1000 vessels in 2023 alone, along with 17 new clients. KOTC’s accession to MariApps’ clientele will strengthen the company’s middle east strategy advance further,” Khalil Rehman, MariApps’ Managing Director, commented.

“As the digitalization of the maritime industry increasingly propels forward, Oil and gas companies in the region are looking to digitalize themselves and we look forward to MariApps on moving KOTC from legacy software to a modern solution that elevates the digitalization of KOTC,” Hamad Essa Al Meshari, KOTC’s Deputy CEO Financial Affairs & Administration, said.