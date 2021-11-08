Marine-i backs next stage of STL’s futuristic robotic arm

November 8, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine-i has supported the next stage of development of Submarine Technology Limited’s (STL) futuristic robotic arm with a grant and a bespoke RD&I program.

STL’s innovation is a vessel-based multi-axis robotic arm for autonomous operations, and will form an integral part of a new Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform (ASSP) to enable intervention tasks to be carried from autonomous surface vessels (ASVs).

Source: Marine-i

Typical intervention tasks will include equipment transfer and payload management, survey and inspection, launch and recovery.

The aim of the next stage is to develop a remote sensing system to allow STL’s hydraulically actuated robotic systems to achieve synchronous-stabilization without the need for data communication between the moving target and the host vessel.

The Marine-i team created a bespoke RD&I program for the new technology which comprised evaluation of object tracking systems, design and build of an object tracking system, together with modifications to the ASSP robotic arm, trials in the Ocean Basin at University of Plymouth COAST Lab, and sea trials at the FaBTest site in Falmouth Bay.

“This project by STL is at the cutting-edge of science. As far as we are aware, there is no directly comparable full system solution with identified innovative functions that are currently available,” said Lars Johanning, program director for Marine-i.

“Our work with STL is helping to put Cornwall at the forefront of developing a new marine technology for the International offshore energy sector, as well as offering functions in a number of other offshore sectors, including oil and gas and aquaculture.”