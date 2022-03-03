M.A.R.S. purchases diving support vessel

March 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Modern American Recycling Services (M.A.R.S.) has completed the acquisition of the DP3 diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Caballo Marango, which is said to represent a substantial investment in the offshore market and increase the company’s footprint worldwide.

At the same time, the acquisition highlights M.A.R.S.’ commitment to its customers and supports the continued growth of the offshore decommissioning and subsea installation industry, the company said.

The vessel will be owned by M.A.R.S. and operated by Shore Offshore Services. It will be renamed Captain America and will maintain its Panamanian flag while following ABS guidelines.

Captain America will be relocated to its new homeport in Pascagoula, Mississippi to undergo the necessary service and maintenance. The vessel is expected to be back into class by end of 2022.

As informed, the vessel will be outfitted to perform floating platform and FPSO decommissioning, subsea work, small flexible flowline, cable and umbilical lay/retrieval, drilling rig equipment change, and wind farm construction.

Captain America. Courtesy of M.A.R.S.

Built at the Marco Polo Shipyard in Batam in 2013, the 141.7-metre long Captain America features a 1000 MT– 35000 Liebherr crane, which also makes it suitable for the construction of floating wind farms.

President of M.A.R.S., USA, Dwight (Butch) Caton, said: “Acquiring a dive and construction vessel ensures that we are ready to serve our clients’ needs now and in the future. This investment prepares us for the increase in the market and allows us to maintain our leadership position.”

