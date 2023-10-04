Masdar sets sights on Tajikistan’s floating solar potential

October 4, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

MW Energy, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and W Solar Investment, has signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) to explore the development of at least 500MW capacity of clean energy projects, including floating solar power,

The signing of the MoU for the development of clean energy in Tajikistan (Courtesy of Masdar)

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has established a cooperation between the companies which aims to develop projects, including solar, wind and hydropower, as part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with the phase one targeting a minimum total capacity of 500MW.

With an abundance of lakes, rivers and glaciers, Tajikistan relies on hydropower and has huge potential for growing other renewable energy sources.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of energy and infrastructure, said: “The UAE is proud to be partnering with Tajikistan to explore cutting-edge renewable energy projects to help increase energy security and reduce carbon emissions. As the UAE looks forward to hosting COP28 we will continue to work with nations to accelerate the path to a net-zero future.”

Daler Jum’a, minister of energy and water resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, added: “Tajikistan is committed to increasing its installed electricity generation capacity and growing its promising green energy sector. Our land is blessed with many natural resources, and we look forward to working with partners to harness this potential and meet our energy and development goals.

“A significant increase in generation is planned through the introduction of renewable energy. By 2030, the installed capacity of generating stations using solar and wind energy should be 700MW; today, 450MW of this is being developed by a feasibility study with the participation of international consulting companies with the financial support of international financial institutions. This is a relatively new direction for us, but nevertheless concrete work has already begun.”

Central Asia is a key investment destination for Masdar. As one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, it has developed several landmark projects including the region’s largest wind farm, the 500MW capacity Zarafshan plant in Uzbekistan. Masdar has also reached financial close on three Uzbek solar projects in Jizzakh, Samarkand and Sherabad, which have a combined capacity of around 900MW – making it the largest solar development program in Central Asia.

Masdar’s 100MW Nur Navoi Solar Power Project in Uzbekistan has been operational since 2021. Other key developments in the pipeline include the 250MW Nur Bukhara Solar Power Project with 63MW/126MWh battery energy storage system.