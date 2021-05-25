McAsphalt orders dual-fuel bitumen tanker at Wuhu Shipyard

May 25, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

At the end of April 2021, Canada’s largest bitumen industry dealer McAsphalt and China’s Wuhu Shipyard signed a contract for one plus one 12,000dwt/11,700cbm bitumen tanker designed by FKAB Marine Design.

With an overall length of 140 meters, moulded width of 23.75 meters and depth of 11.7 meters, the ship will fly the Canadian flag, as revealed in the statement.

Courtesy of FKAB

As explained, the vessel is tailor-made for bitumen heating up to 200°C, while maneuvering in the river and lake waterways.

Specifically, the propulsion system consists of twin skeg with 2 x four stroke DF main engine with CP-propeller using LNG/LBG as main fuels.

Further on, this dual-fuel twin-screw controllable pitch propulsion system with shaft generators is said to make high energy efficiency possible for all voyage conditions. It is designed with full battery / UPS power, preventing blackouts, according to the company.

All emissions onboard are complying with IMO Tier-III to limit the impact on the environment to the minimum.

The vessel will be used to support the company’s asphalt trades in the Great Lakes region in Canada.

FKAB marine design will also be involved in basic and detail design, through both FKAB Sweden and FKAB China offices.

Earlier this year, Wuhu Shipyard secured an order from European company Continental Bitumen for the construction of two 21,500 dwt asphalt carriers, also designed by FKAB.