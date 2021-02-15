McConnell takes reins at Aleron

February 15, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

ROV solutions, tooling and products specialist Aleron has promoted Gary McConnell to its new managing director.

Formerly commercial manager, McConnell steered the business through a challenging year and will continue to lead Aleron through a period of growth, implementing new internationalisation strategies and developing the Aleron client offerings.

Aleron recently completed a high-level organisation restructure, consolidating the businesses of Aleron Subsea & ROVQUIP to the single entity of Aleron Limited.

Related Article Posted: 25 days ago Aleron bringing its divisions under one roof Posted: 25 days ago

McConnell managed this transition to streamline the Aleron product and service offerings, bringing increased efficiencies to their global clients. The growth period for Aleron has also seen a 20 per cent increase in its Aberdeen workforce, alongside the relocation to an enhanced new facility in November 2020.

Former managing director Mike Bisset, has returned to the role of technical director, focused on growing demand for Aleron Products, Services and Special Projects.

“Since joining the business in 2015, Gary has proven his dedication to the company and has successfully built strong relationships with our clients. With his in-depth knowledge of the subsea industry and commercial drive, we look forward to seeing him grow the business to new strengths,” Bisset said.

Gary McConnell added: “I am passionate about Aleron’s progression and success. Aleron has built a strong brand and customer base during a challenging period. We have diversified our product range, market segments and created new partnerships and alliances in overseas locations.

“Additionally, in the last year Aleron have added several senior industry specialists, widening our knowledge, increasing experience and strengthening the team. Aleron has shown great resilience during the COVID downturn and begin 2021 in a strong financial position. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to champion the growth plans at such an exciting time for the company.”