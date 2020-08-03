McMenon appoints regional general manager for Middle East and Asia-Pacific

August 3, 2020, by Anela Dokso

McMenon Engineering Services has appointed Bipin Nair, who has over 20 years’ industry experience, as regional general manager for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

He was previously with Wika Group in the Middle East for ten years, rising to the position of regional marketing manager.

Bipin has been tasked with communicating McMenon’s product quality, service and commitment to excellence as well as developing the company’s operations in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Anand Puthran, CEO at McMenon, said: “We have strengthened our senior management team as part of our brand building and growth strategy.

“The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are key markets for McMenon with huge potential for growth. It is therefore important we have the right calibre of people on board to meet our aspirations and deliver a service to clients that exceeds expectations. We are excited to welcome Bipin to the McMenon team.”

Bipin said: “McMenon’s engineering heritage, expertise, capability, flexibility and reliability puts it in a strong position to grow. Nurturing our current relationships and building new ones will be key to our strategy.

“We want our customers to use our expertise and solutions for the most demanding applications to improve overall plant efficiency with minimum downtime.”

McMenon specialises in the design and manufacture of differential pressure flow meters such as orifice plates, averaging pitot tubes, wedge meters, nozzles, Venturi meters (topside and subsea) as well as variable area flow meters and temperature monitoring equipment.