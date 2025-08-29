Methanol and LNG bunkering approved at Hamburg’s Waltershofer Hafen

Port of Hamburg
August 29, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Port of Hamburg’s Waltershofer Hafen has been given the rubber stamp of approval for ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering of methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG), marking another ‘milestone’ for the port’s efforts oriented toward the broader utilization of eco-friendly fuels.

As disclosed, vessels at Waltershofer Hafen, which handles 90% of the largest containerships calling at Hamburg, can now fill up with these two alternative fuels at the Burchardkai and Predöhlkai central container terminals.

The expansion of bunkering options for liquefied natural gas and methanol at the container terminals is projected to help the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) leap closer toward its ambition of ensuring climate-friendly shipping, i.e., implementing its energy and climate targets.

What is more, as officials from the Port of Hamburg have noted, enabling methanol bunkering specifically allows the port to consolidate its role as a “sustainable energy hub” and contribute to the implementation of the agreed-upon green corridor initiatives.

As informed, the green light for LNG and methanol STS bunkering at Hamburg follows a risk assessment that the HPA conducted in cooperation with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, upon which a “detailed” safety concept is said to have been crafted.

The Port of Hamburg’s representatives, however, have further highlighted that the HPA itself will not act as a bunker supplier, but that these operations are carried out by independent companies. With the safety framework in place, discussions with several maritime transport players on the use of the new bunkering infrastructure are reportedly underway at present.

The first vessels powered by methanol are already in service around the world, as are the first ammonia-ready units, with more on order at international shipyards.

For instance, data from a February 2024 report by Norwegian classification society DNV showed that, at that time, 23 methanol-fueled ships had been added to the Alternative Fuels for Shipping Index (AFI) database. Per DNV, by July 2025, there were 40 ships ordered across several vessel segments, all to be powered by this sustainable fuel.

The Port of Hamburg has also been called by methanol-fueled units. One of them was the 16,000 TEU Ane Maersk, hailed as the ‘world’s first’ large methanol-powered containership.

Nonetheless, following the vessel’s maiden call at the port, in March this year, the Association of German Seaport Operators (ZDS) underlined the need for significant investments in the country’s ports to ensure a successful energy transition.

Efforts have been made at the Port of Hamburg in terms of expanding or improving the overall infrastructure, especially as shipping’s needs align with climate targets. For instance, in mid-July 2025, an investment of approximately €1.1 billion in the Port of Hamburg’s infrastructure expansion was announced.

The investment included the widening of Waltershofer Hafen’s turning basin from its current 480 meters to 600 meters. As a result, ships are anticipated to have a bigger water surface available for turning manoeuvres, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

