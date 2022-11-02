Methanol-powered Stena Promise delivered

November 2, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) has delivered the third IMOIIMeMAX dual-fuel MR tanker powered by methanol, Stena Promise, to Proman Stena Bulk, a joint venture (JV) between methanol producer Proman and Stena Bulk.

The shipbuilder delivered the first one, Stena Pro Patria, to its owner in June 2022, followed by the delivery of Stena Pro Marine in July. According to the joint venture, the two ships are expected to consume 12,500 tonnes of methanol per annum

The shipbuilder said that this was the first delivery since the company resumed production work in mid-October after overcoming COVID-19 production channels and labour shortage.

The ship completed sea trials at the beginning of October, according to GSI, which has since invested strenuous efforts to meet the delivery deadline.

Guangzhou Shipyard Internationa was hired by Proman Stena Bulk in 2019 to build two dual-fuel chemical tankers powered by methanol. The shipbuilding company is the first Chinese shipyard to build methanol dual-fuel vessels. The ordering tally at GSI has since increased to six vessels.

Three more vessels are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, namely Stena Prosperous, Provident, and Progressive.

As indicated by Stena Bulk, compared with regular marine fuel, methanol offers a more than 95% reduction in sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter, and a 60% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx). Furthermore, it is already available at over 100 ports worldwide, including at all major bunkering hubs.

Proman and Stena Bulk have voiced their plans to support the development of frameworks for methanol uptake in shipping. The JV aims to continue to invest in methanol as a marine fuel and support legislation and regulations that drive methanol’s viability.