Middle East operator keeping EnerMech busy for two more years

Middle East operator keeping EnerMech busy for two more years

August 28, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

EnerMech, an Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist, has landed a multi-year contract extension in the Middle East with Dubai Petroleum, a UAE-based oil and gas operator.

This two-year extension of a contract secured with Dubai Petroleum in 2022 will enable EnerMech to continue providing the Middle East operator with crane maintenance services across its offshore assets. 

As the UAE-based firm has automatically extended the contract for the optional term, the Scottish player sees this as an endorsement of its track record and high standard of service across the previous three years.  

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech’s CEO, commented: “We are ambitious in our aims in the Middle East and the extension of this contract is material evidence of the fine work that our regional team has undertaken for Dubai Petroleum over the initial phase of work.  

“Our lifting solutions service line personnel are renowned for delivering safe, efficient operations which provide our customers with industry leading capabilities and I commend them for achieving this strategically important extension.” 

With the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East being considered as an important growth region for EnerMech, the firm believes that it has bolstered its presence in the Gulf with a series of contract wins as part of a long-term strategy to increase services to local clients.  

According to the company, the contract scope, which encompasses planned and corrective maintenance with dedicated site personnel covering multiple assets, entails additional call-off services, onshore servicing, and refurbishment of crane components, including procurement of spares and engineering upgrade solutions for obsolete equipment. 

This contract extension comes weeks after EnerMech won a contract extension in the North Sea and a three-year fixed-term contract in the UK.

