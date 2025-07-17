EnerMech
EnerMech staying on with North Sea operator for two more years

Operations & Maintenance
July 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

EnerMech, an Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist, has landed a contract extension with an undisclosed operator in the North Sea, which will keep it busy into 3Q 2027.

This two-year extension of a crane operations & maintenance (O&M) contract, which began in August 2022, enables EnerMech to continue supporting an unnamed North Sea operator until at least August 2027, spotlighting its crane expertise, such as crane mechanics and operators, as well as all planned maintenance, reactive and breakdown support, and project work both on and offshore.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr, EnerMech’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable crane operations in a highly complex offshore environment. As the industry evolves in the mature North Sea basin, we remain committed to supporting our clients with world-class O&M solutions.”

According to the Scottish player, the latest agreement underscores its growing reputation as a trusted partner in offshore lifting operations and maintenance, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting safe and efficient production in the North Sea.

Michael Laird, EnerMech’s Technical Authority for Lifting Solutions, highlighted: “Winning this contract three years ago and taking it over from an incumbent that held it for 40 years, marked a significant milestone.

“Over the past three years, our team has worked tirelessly to drive efficiencies and maintain the highest standards of safety and performance. This two-year extension reflects the confidence our customer has in our capability, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

The contract extension follows a three-year fixed-term contract with additional extension options, which entails offshore shutdown support services for the FPSO Triton in the North Sea.

