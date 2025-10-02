Subsea pre-commissioning contract in Australia comes along to EnerMech

Subsea pre-commissioning contract comes along to EnerMech offshore Australia
Project & Tenders
October 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has secured a contract it describes as major for the delivery of pre-commissioning and specialist services for an offshore gas development in Australia.

Source: EnerMech

The scope of work includes the provision of riser and umbilical services for the second phase of the installation campaign for the project located in the East Browse Basin, off the northwest coast of Australia, to be carried out between October 2025 and April 2026.

The work also involves flooding, top-up, and leak testing of flexible risers, as well as post-loadout and post-installation testing of dynamic umbilicals.

The services will be executed across multiple locations, including Malaysia and Australia, with offshore activities centered around a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

“Securing this contract is recognition of our standing as a company that delivers timely, high-quality work to support key energy projects off Australia. This is a significant gas development and our involvement in this crucial phase strengthens recognition of our expertise in the country’s LNG sector,” said EnerMech Chief Executive Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr.

“Lower-carbon fuels are increasingly contributing to the overall energy mix and our specialist team in Australia is committed to supporting this evolution by deploying our market-leading procedures, methodologies and equipment to ensure successful delivery of this campaign.” 

The award follows EnerMech’s involvement in previous large-scale LNG projects in Australia, including Wheatstone and Gorgon and Pluto LNG 2.

The company also recently landed a multi-year contract extension in the Middle East with Dubai Petroleum, a UAE-based oil and gas operator.

