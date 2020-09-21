Minerva Gas lays keel for LNG tanker newbuild
Minerva Gas, the Greek LNG carrier owner and operator, has completed the keel laying for its newbuild at Samsung Heavy Industries.
The milestone was achieved on September 15, at the South Korean shipyard, the company said in its statement.
The vessel, currently designated as Hull SN2305 will be named Minerva Chios.
The tanker will be capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel. It will be fitted with a two-stroke X-DF propulsion and GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system.
Minerva Chios is scheduled for delivery within 2021, the statement reads.
This is the second in a series of three sister vessels the company is currently building at SHI, while at the same time another two LNG carriers are under construction at DSME in South Korea.
