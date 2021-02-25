Minerva takes delivery of LNG newbuild from SHI

February 25, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Greek shipping company Minerva, led by Andreas Martinos, has taken delivery of its latest LNG carrier newbuild, the Minerva Kalymnos.

Courtesy of Minerva Gas

The vessel capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of chilled fuel has been built and delivered by the South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, almost a year after laying the keel for the vessel in March 2020.

Minerva Kalymnos is the first in a series of three tankers Minerva has contracted at Samsung Heavy. The second vessel in the series is scheduled for delivery within 2021.

Minerva Kalymnos features XDF propulsion, Mark III Flex+ containment system, and an Airliquide subcooler system.

Minerva added that the vessel will immediately commence its term employment with a major LNG charterer.