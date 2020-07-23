Minerva Gas launches LNG newbuild at SHI
Minerva Gas, the Greek LNG carrier owner and operator, has launched its newbuild vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.
The vessel, Minerva Kalymnos is capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.
The company noted in its statement SHI performed the launching on July 18.
Minerva Kalymnos features a GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system. It also features a two-stroke X-DF propulsion, the company said.
Minerva Gas said it is the first of a series of three sister vessels the company is currently building at SHI.
At the same time, the company has another two liquefied natural gas carriers under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea.
